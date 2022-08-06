 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shri Jagdamba Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.67 crore, up 5.76% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shri Jagdamba Polymers are:

Net Sales at Rs 101.67 crore in June 2022 up 5.76% from Rs. 96.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.02 crore in June 2022 down 20.42% from Rs. 16.36 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.67 crore in June 2022 down 19.94% from Rs. 24.57 crore in June 2021.

Shri Jagdamba EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.87 in June 2022 from Rs. 18.68 in June 2021.

Shri Jagdamba shares closed at 787.60 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.22% returns over the last 6 months and -45.32% over the last 12 months.

Shri Jagdamba Polymers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 101.67 86.79 96.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 101.67 86.79 96.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 63.92 49.91 49.70
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.77 4.04 3.06
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.97 -0.94 0.14
Power & Fuel -- 3.33 --
Employees Cost 7.43 7.34 6.73
Depreciation 2.01 1.83 1.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.01 9.92 16.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.50 11.35 18.28
Other Income 1.16 0.21 4.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.66 11.56 22.62
Interest 0.69 1.18 0.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.97 10.39 21.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.97 10.39 21.93
Tax 3.95 2.61 5.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.02 7.78 16.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.02 7.78 16.36
Equity Share Capital 0.88 0.88 0.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.87 8.91 18.68
Diluted EPS 14.87 8.91 18.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.87 8.91 18.68
Diluted EPS 14.87 8.91 18.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:22 am
