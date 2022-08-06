Shri Jagdamba Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.67 crore, up 5.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.67 crore in June 2022 up 5.76% from Rs. 96.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.02 crore in June 2022 down 20.42% from Rs. 16.36 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.67 crore in June 2022 down 19.94% from Rs. 24.57 crore in June 2021.

Shri Jagdamba EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.87 in June 2022 from Rs. 18.68 in June 2021.

Shri Jagdamba shares closed at 787.60 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.22% returns over the last 6 months and -45.32% over the last 12 months.