Shri Jagdamba Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 96.13 crore, up 123.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 96.13 crore in June 2021 up 123.46% from Rs. 43.02 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.36 crore in June 2021 up 129.2% from Rs. 7.14 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.57 crore in June 2021 up 106.99% from Rs. 11.87 crore in June 2020.

Shri Jagdamba EPS has increased to Rs. 18.68 in June 2021 from Rs. 8.15 in June 2020.

Shri Jagdamba shares closed at 1,440.30 on August 04, 2021 (BSE)