 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shri Gang Inds Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.54 crore, up 48.6% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 08:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shri Gang Industries And Allied Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 27.54 crore in September 2022 up 48.6% from Rs. 18.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.66 crore in September 2022 up 17.67% from Rs. 1.41 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.47 crore in September 2022 up 6.93% from Rs. 2.31 crore in September 2021.

Shri Gang Inds EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.77 in September 2021.

Shri Gang Inds shares closed at 159.50 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3,743.37% returns over the last 6 months

Shri Gang Industries And Allied Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 27.54 21.80 18.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 27.54 21.80 18.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 24.76 16.99 14.31
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.13 -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.44 0.47 0.63
Depreciation 0.39 0.37 0.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.98 1.99 1.69
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.08 1.96 1.52
Other Income 0.00 0.02 0.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.08 1.98 1.94
Interest 0.42 0.43 0.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.66 1.55 1.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.66 1.55 1.41
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.66 1.55 1.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.66 1.55 1.41
Equity Share Capital 17.93 7.93 7.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.98 1.95 1.77
Diluted EPS 0.98 1.95 1.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.98 1.95 1.77
Diluted EPS 0.98 1.95 1.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shri Gang Inds #Shri Gang Industries And Allied Products #Vanaspati & Oils
first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.