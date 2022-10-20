Shri Gang Inds Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.54 crore, up 48.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.54 crore in September 2022 up 48.6% from Rs. 18.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.66 crore in September 2022 up 17.67% from Rs. 1.41 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.47 crore in September 2022 up 6.93% from Rs. 2.31 crore in September 2021.

Shri Gang Inds EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.77 in September 2021.

Shri Gang Inds shares closed at 159.50 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3,743.37% returns over the last 6 months