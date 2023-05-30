English
    Shri Gang Inds Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 48.73 crore, up 108.92% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 04:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shri Gang Industries And Allied Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 48.73 crore in March 2023 up 108.92% from Rs. 23.32 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.43 crore in March 2023 up 270.73% from Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.23 crore in March 2023 up 196.78% from Rs. 3.11 crore in March 2022.

    Shri Gang Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 4.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.89 in March 2022.

    Shri Gang Inds shares closed at 52.90 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -39.13% returns over the last 6 months and 465.17% over the last 12 months.

    Shri Gang Industries And Allied Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations48.7340.6223.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations48.7340.6223.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.9339.5812.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods----5.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.39-8.36--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.621.560.72
    Depreciation1.671.030.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.893.471.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.013.342.72
    Other Income0.550.000.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.563.342.74
    Interest2.691.820.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.871.522.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.871.522.27
    Tax-3.56----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.431.522.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.431.522.27
    Equity Share Capital17.9317.937.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.700.852.89
    Diluted EPS4.700.852.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.700.852.89
    Diluted EPS4.700.852.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 30, 2023 04:00 pm