Shri Gang Inds Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 48.73 crore, up 108.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.73 crore in March 2023 up 108.92% from Rs. 23.32 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.43 crore in March 2023 up 270.73% from Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.23 crore in March 2023 up 196.78% from Rs. 3.11 crore in March 2022.

Shri Gang Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 4.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.89 in March 2022.

Shri Gang Inds shares closed at 52.90 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -39.13% returns over the last 6 months and 465.17% over the last 12 months.