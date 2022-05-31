 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shri Gang Inds Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.32 crore, up 161.91% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 02:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shri Gang Industries And Allied Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 23.32 crore in March 2022 up 161.91% from Rs. 8.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2022 up 2270.87% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.11 crore in March 2022 up 1929.41% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

Shri Gang Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 2.89 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2021.

Shri Gang Inds shares closed at 10.82 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

Shri Gang Industries And Allied Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 23.32 20.74 8.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 23.32 20.74 8.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 12.47 16.77 7.28
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.46 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -0.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.72 0.57 0.70
Depreciation 0.37 0.38 0.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.60 1.81 1.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.72 1.21 -0.65
Other Income 0.02 0.48 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.74 1.69 -0.59
Interest 0.46 0.45 -0.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.27 1.24 -0.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.27 1.24 -0.10
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.27 1.24 -0.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.27 1.24 -0.10
Equity Share Capital 7.93 7.93 7.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.89 1.57 -0.12
Diluted EPS 2.89 1.57 -0.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.89 1.57 -0.12
Diluted EPS 2.89 1.57 -0.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 02:17 pm
