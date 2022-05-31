Shri Gang Inds Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.32 crore, up 161.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.32 crore in March 2022 up 161.91% from Rs. 8.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2022 up 2270.87% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.11 crore in March 2022 up 1929.41% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

Shri Gang Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 2.89 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2021.

Shri Gang Inds shares closed at 10.82 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)