    Shri Gang Inds Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.32 crore, up 161.91% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shri Gang Industries And Allied Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.32 crore in March 2022 up 161.91% from Rs. 8.91 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2022 up 2270.87% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.11 crore in March 2022 up 1929.41% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

    Shri Gang Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 2.89 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2021.

    Shri Gang Inds shares closed at 10.82 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

    Shri Gang Industries And Allied Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.3220.748.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.3220.748.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.4716.777.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.46----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----0.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.720.570.70
    Depreciation0.370.380.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.601.811.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.721.21-0.65
    Other Income0.020.480.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.741.69-0.59
    Interest0.460.45-0.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.271.24-0.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.271.24-0.10
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.271.24-0.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.271.24-0.10
    Equity Share Capital7.937.937.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.891.57-0.12
    Diluted EPS2.891.57-0.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.891.57-0.12
    Diluted EPS2.891.57-0.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2022 02:17 pm
