    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shri Gang Inds Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 81.50 crore, up 273.93% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:03 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shri Gang Industries And Allied Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 81.50 crore in June 2023 up 273.93% from Rs. 21.80 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.29 crore in June 2023 up 370.58% from Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.36 crore in June 2023 up 468.51% from Rs. 2.35 crore in June 2022.

    Shri Gang Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 4.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.95 in June 2022.

    Shri Gang Inds shares closed at 112.50 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 77.73% returns over the last 6 months and -12.25% over the last 12 months.

    Shri Gang Industries And Allied Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations81.5048.7321.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations81.5048.7321.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials46.6130.9316.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.69-0.39--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.761.620.47
    Depreciation1.251.670.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.287.891.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.917.011.96
    Other Income0.200.550.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.117.561.98
    Interest2.312.690.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.794.871.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.794.871.55
    Tax2.50-3.56--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.298.431.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.298.431.55
    Equity Share Capital17.9317.937.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.074.701.95
    Diluted EPS4.074.701.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.074.701.95
    Diluted EPS4.074.701.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

