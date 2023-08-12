Shri Gang Inds Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 81.50 crore, up 273.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.50 crore in June 2023 up 273.93% from Rs. 21.80 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.29 crore in June 2023 up 370.58% from Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.36 crore in June 2023 up 468.51% from Rs. 2.35 crore in June 2022.

Shri Gang Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 4.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.95 in June 2022.

Shri Gang Inds shares closed at 112.50 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 77.73% returns over the last 6 months and -12.25% over the last 12 months.