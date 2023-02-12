 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shri Gang Inds Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.62 crore, up 95.86% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shri Gang Industries And Allied Products are:Net Sales at Rs 40.62 crore in December 2022 up 95.86% from Rs. 20.74 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2022 up 22.13% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.37 crore in December 2022 up 111.11% from Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2021.
Shri Gang Inds EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.85 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.57 in December 2021. Shri Gang Inds shares closed at 63.45 on February 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -48.03% returns over the last 6 months
Shri Gang Industries And Allied Products
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations40.6227.5420.74
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations40.6227.5420.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials39.5824.7616.77
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.36-3.13--
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.560.440.57
Depreciation1.030.390.38
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.472.981.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.342.081.21
Other Income0.000.000.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.342.081.69
Interest1.820.420.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.521.661.24
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.521.661.24
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.521.661.24
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.521.661.24
Equity Share Capital17.9317.937.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.850.981.57
Diluted EPS0.850.981.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.850.981.57
Diluted EPS0.850.981.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

