Shri Gang Inds Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.62 crore, up 95.86% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shri Gang Industries And Allied Products are:Net Sales at Rs 40.62 crore in December 2022 up 95.86% from Rs. 20.74 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2022 up 22.13% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.37 crore in December 2022 up 111.11% from Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2021.
Shri Gang Inds EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.85 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.57 in December 2021.
|Shri Gang Inds shares closed at 63.45 on February 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -48.03% returns over the last 6 months
|Shri Gang Industries And Allied Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|40.62
|27.54
|20.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|40.62
|27.54
|20.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|39.58
|24.76
|16.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.36
|-3.13
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.56
|0.44
|0.57
|Depreciation
|1.03
|0.39
|0.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.47
|2.98
|1.81
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.34
|2.08
|1.21
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.34
|2.08
|1.69
|Interest
|1.82
|0.42
|0.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.52
|1.66
|1.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.52
|1.66
|1.24
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.52
|1.66
|1.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.52
|1.66
|1.24
|Equity Share Capital
|17.93
|17.93
|7.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.85
|0.98
|1.57
|Diluted EPS
|0.85
|0.98
|1.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.85
|0.98
|1.57
|Diluted EPS
|0.85
|0.98
|1.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited