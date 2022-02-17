Shri Gang Inds Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.74 crore, up 60.51% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2022 / 12:01 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shri Gang Industries And Allied Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.74 crore in December 2021 up 60.51% from Rs. 12.92 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2021 up 338.65% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2021 up 20800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.
Shri Gang Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.52 in December 2020.
|Shri Gang Industries And Allied Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.74
|18.53
|12.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.74
|18.53
|12.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.77
|14.31
|11.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.57
|0.63
|0.57
|Depreciation
|0.38
|0.37
|0.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.81
|1.69
|1.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.21
|1.52
|-0.27
|Other Income
|0.48
|0.42
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.69
|1.94
|-0.27
|Interest
|0.45
|0.52
|0.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.24
|1.41
|-0.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.24
|1.41
|-0.52
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.24
|1.41
|-0.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.24
|1.41
|-0.52
|Equity Share Capital
|7.93
|7.93
|7.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.57
|1.77
|-0.52
|Diluted EPS
|1.57
|1.77
|-0.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.57
|1.77
|-0.52
|Diluted EPS
|1.57
|1.77
|-0.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited