Shri Gang Inds Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.74 crore, up 60.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.74 crore in December 2021 up 60.51% from Rs. 12.92 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2021 up 338.65% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2021 up 20800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

Shri Gang Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.52 in December 2020.