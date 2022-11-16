English
    Shri Dinesh Mil Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.77 crore, down 2.88% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shri Dinesh Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.77 crore in September 2022 down 2.88% from Rs. 14.18 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.95 crore in September 2022 up 386.79% from Rs. 2.45 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.21 crore in September 2022 down 19.14% from Rs. 3.97 crore in September 2021.

    Shri Dinesh Mil EPS has increased to Rs. 21.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.38 in September 2021.

    Shri Dinesh Mil shares closed at 610.65 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.03% returns over the last 6 months and -12.76% over the last 12 months.

    Shri Dinesh Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.7715.6614.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.7715.6614.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.773.543.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.051.430.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.184.143.97
    Depreciation0.860.880.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.123.773.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.891.901.91
    Other Income1.450.631.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.352.533.03
    Interest0.020.030.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.322.512.99
    Exceptional Items12.85----
    P/L Before Tax15.172.512.99
    Tax3.230.400.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.952.102.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.952.102.45
    Equity Share Capital5.605.605.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.333.764.38
    Diluted EPS21.333.764.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.333.764.38
    Diluted EPS21.333.764.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 10:00 am