Shri Dinesh Mil Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.77 crore, down 2.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.77 crore in September 2022 down 2.88% from Rs. 14.18 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.95 crore in September 2022 up 386.79% from Rs. 2.45 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.21 crore in September 2022 down 19.14% from Rs. 3.97 crore in September 2021.

Shri Dinesh Mil EPS has increased to Rs. 21.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.38 in September 2021.

Shri Dinesh Mil shares closed at 610.65 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.03% returns over the last 6 months and -12.76% over the last 12 months.