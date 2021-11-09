Shri Dinesh Mil Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.18 crore, up 7.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.18 crore in September 2021 up 7.7% from Rs. 13.17 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.45 crore in September 2021 down 36.37% from Rs. 3.86 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.97 crore in September 2021 down 16.77% from Rs. 4.77 crore in September 2020.

Shri Dinesh Mil EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.38 in September 2021 from Rs. 9.72 in September 2020.

Shri Dinesh Mil shares closed at 642.05 on November 08, 2021 (BSE)