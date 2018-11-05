Shri Dinesh Mil Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 18.75 crore, down 13.49% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shri Dinesh Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.75 crore in September 2018 down 13.49% from Rs. 21.67 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2018 down 104.27% from Rs. 2.22 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.56 crore in September 2018 down 11.66% from Rs. 4.03 crore in September 2017.
Shri Dinesh Mil shares closed at 122.00 on November 02, 2018 (BSE) and has given -30.29% returns over the last 6 months and -8.96% over the last 12 months.
|
|Shri Dinesh Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.75
|16.24
|21.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.75
|16.24
|21.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.14
|4.14
|4.41
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.41
|0.40
|0.17
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.20
|1.78
|1.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.24
|6.62
|7.82
|Depreciation
|1.70
|1.75
|1.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.53
|3.83
|4.69
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.53
|-2.28
|1.49
|Other Income
|1.33
|0.55
|0.79
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.86
|-1.74
|2.28
|Interest
|0.33
|0.29
|0.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.53
|-2.03
|1.89
|Exceptional Items
|-2.07
|-0.62
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.54
|-2.65
|1.89
|Tax
|-0.44
|-0.69
|-0.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.09
|-1.97
|2.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.09
|-1.97
|2.22
|Equity Share Capital
|5.10
|5.10
|5.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-3.86
|4.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-3.86
|4.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-3.86
|4.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-3.86
|4.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited