Shri Dinesh Mil Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 18.75 crore, down 13.49% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 18.75 crore in September 2018 down 13.49% from Rs. 21.67 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2018 down 104.27% from Rs. 2.22 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.56 crore in September 2018 down 11.66% from Rs. 4.03 crore in September 2017.

Shri Dinesh Mil shares closed at 122.00 on November 02, 2018 (BSE) and has given -30.29% returns over the last 6 months and -8.96% over the last 12 months.