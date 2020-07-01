Shri Dinesh Mil Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.48 crore, down 40.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shri Dinesh Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.48 crore in March 2020 down 40.35% from Rs. 15.89 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.16 crore in March 2020 down 264.92% from Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2020 down 35.19% from Rs. 3.78 crore in March 2019.
Shri Dinesh Mil shares closed at 92.35 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -11.50% returns over the last 6 months and -22.07% over the last 12 months.
|Shri Dinesh Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.48
|13.29
|15.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.48
|13.29
|15.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.43
|3.53
|2.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|-0.03
|0.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.50
|0.10
|0.86
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.18
|4.36
|5.23
|Depreciation
|1.16
|1.32
|1.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.27
|4.30
|4.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-0.29
|1.21
|Other Income
|1.35
|3.53
|1.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.29
|3.23
|2.22
|Interest
|0.04
|0.04
|0.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.25
|3.20
|1.99
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|--
|-0.03
|P/L Before Tax
|1.25
|3.20
|1.96
|Tax
|0.07
|-0.24
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.17
|3.44
|1.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-4.34
|1.33
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.16
|4.76
|1.92
|Equity Share Capital
|5.30
|5.30
|5.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.96
|8.99
|3.76
|Diluted EPS
|-5.96
|8.99
|3.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.96
|8.99
|3.76
|Diluted EPS
|-5.96
|8.99
|3.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
