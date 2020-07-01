Shri Dinesh Mil Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.48 crore, down 40.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.48 crore in March 2020 down 40.35% from Rs. 15.89 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.16 crore in March 2020 down 264.92% from Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2020 down 35.19% from Rs. 3.78 crore in March 2019.

Shri Dinesh Mil shares closed at 92.35 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -11.50% returns over the last 6 months and -22.07% over the last 12 months.