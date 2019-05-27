Shri Dinesh Mil Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 15.89 crore, down 21.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.89 crore in March 2019 down 21.24% from Rs. 20.17 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2019 up 146.7% from Rs. 4.10 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.78 crore in March 2019 up 1889.47% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2018.

Shri Dinesh Mil EPS has increased to Rs. 3.76 in March 2019 from Rs. 8.07 in March 2018.

Shri Dinesh Mil shares closed at 116.05 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given 1.53% returns over the last 6 months and -30.80% over the last 12 months.