Shri Dinesh Mil Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.66 crore, up 36.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.66 crore in June 2022 up 36.34% from Rs. 11.49 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2022 down 33.43% from Rs. 3.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.41 crore in June 2022 down 13.23% from Rs. 3.93 crore in June 2021.

Shri Dinesh Mil EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.76 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.64 in June 2021.

Shri Dinesh Mil shares closed at 693.75 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.91% returns over the last 6 months and 16.55% over the last 12 months.