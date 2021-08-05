Shri Dinesh Mil Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.49 crore, up 112.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.49 crore in June 2021 up 112.1% from Rs. 5.42 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.16 crore in June 2021 up 134.23% from Rs. 1.35 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.93 crore in June 2021 up 81.11% from Rs. 2.17 crore in June 2020.

Shri Dinesh Mil EPS has increased to Rs. 5.64 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.56 in June 2020.

Shri Dinesh Mil shares closed at 555.00 on August 04, 2021 (BSE)