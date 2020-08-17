Shri Dinesh Mil Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.42 crore, down 54.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.42 crore in June 2020 down 54.51% from Rs. 11.91 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.35 crore in June 2020 up 311.84% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.17 crore in June 2020 up 3.83% from Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2019.

Shri Dinesh Mil EPS has increased to Rs. 2.56 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.63 in June 2019.

Shri Dinesh Mil shares closed at 94.45 on August 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given -17.87% returns over the last 6 months and -21.29% over the last 12 months.