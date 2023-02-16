Shri Dinesh Mil Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.83 crore, down 8.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.83 crore in December 2022 down 8.65% from Rs. 15.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2022 down 46.65% from Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.91 crore in December 2022 down 23.02% from Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2021.