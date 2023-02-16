English
    Shri Dinesh Mil Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.83 crore, down 8.65% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shri Dinesh Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.83 crore in December 2022 down 8.65% from Rs. 15.14 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2022 down 46.65% from Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.91 crore in December 2022 down 23.02% from Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2021.

    Shri Dinesh Mil EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.30 in December 2021.

    Shri Dinesh Mil shares closed at 551.65 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.48% returns over the last 6 months and -31.24% over the last 12 months.

    Shri Dinesh Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.8313.7715.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.8313.7715.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.353.773.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.30-0.050.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.714.184.47
    Depreciation0.860.860.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.114.123.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.520.891.84
    Other Income1.531.451.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.052.352.99
    Interest0.040.020.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.022.322.97
    Exceptional Items--12.85--
    P/L Before Tax2.0215.172.97
    Tax0.733.230.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.2911.952.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.2911.952.41
    Equity Share Capital5.605.605.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.2921.334.30
    Diluted EPS2.2921.334.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.2921.334.30
    Diluted EPS2.2921.334.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
