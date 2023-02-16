Shri Dinesh Mil Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.83 crore, down 8.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.83 crore in December 2022 down 8.65% from Rs. 15.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2022 down 46.65% from Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.91 crore in December 2022 down 23.02% from Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2021.

Shri Dinesh Mil EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.30 in December 2021.

Shri Dinesh Mil shares closed at 551.65 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.48% returns over the last 6 months and -31.24% over the last 12 months.