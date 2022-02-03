Shri Dinesh Mil Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.14 crore, down 3.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.14 crore in December 2021 down 3.49% from Rs. 15.69 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2021 up 10.29% from Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2021 down 21.41% from Rs. 4.81 crore in December 2020.

Shri Dinesh Mil EPS has increased to Rs. 4.30 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.09 in December 2020.

Shri Dinesh Mil shares closed at 789.05 on February 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 39.77% returns over the last 6 months and 177.83% over the last 12 months.