Shri Dinesh Mil Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 17.89 crore, down 4.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.89 crore in December 2018 down 4.05% from Rs. 18.65 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2018 up 160.79% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2018 down 29.82% from Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2017.

Shri Dinesh Mil EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.09 in December 2017.

Shri Dinesh Mil shares closed at 130.10 on February 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given -2.18% returns over the last 6 months and -25.23% over the last 12 months.