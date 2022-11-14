 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shri Dinesh Mil Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.58 crore, up 9.11% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shri Dinesh Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 24.58 crore in September 2022 up 9.11% from Rs. 22.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.23 crore in September 2022 up 246.13% from Rs. 3.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.42 crore in September 2022 down 25.71% from Rs. 5.95 crore in September 2021.

Shri Dinesh Mil EPS has increased to Rs. 20.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.99 in September 2021.

Shri Dinesh Mil shares closed at 589.85 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.74% returns over the last 6 months and -16.97% over the last 12 months.

Shri Dinesh Mills
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 24.58 26.13 22.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 24.58 26.13 22.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 9.03 7.82 6.78
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.25 1.30 0.39
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.41 5.31 4.94
Depreciation 1.42 1.40 1.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.10 6.57 5.59
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.88 3.72 3.46
Other Income 1.11 1.06 1.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.00 4.78 4.58
Interest 0.38 0.26 0.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.62 4.52 4.45
Exceptional Items 12.85 -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.47 4.52 4.45
Tax 3.23 0.40 0.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.24 4.12 3.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.24 4.12 3.91
Minority Interest -1.01 -0.73 -0.67
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.23 3.39 3.25
Equity Share Capital 5.60 5.60 5.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.06 7.35 6.99
Diluted EPS 20.06 7.35 6.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.06 7.35 6.99
Diluted EPS 20.06 7.35 6.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

