    Shri Dinesh Mil Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.58 crore, up 9.11% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shri Dinesh Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.58 crore in September 2022 up 9.11% from Rs. 22.53 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.23 crore in September 2022 up 246.13% from Rs. 3.25 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.42 crore in September 2022 down 25.71% from Rs. 5.95 crore in September 2021.

    Shri Dinesh Mil EPS has increased to Rs. 20.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.99 in September 2021.

    Shri Dinesh Mil shares closed at 589.85 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.74% returns over the last 6 months and -16.97% over the last 12 months.

    Shri Dinesh Mills
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.5826.1322.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.5826.1322.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.037.826.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.251.300.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.415.314.94
    Depreciation1.421.401.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.106.575.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.883.723.46
    Other Income1.111.061.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.004.784.58
    Interest0.380.260.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.624.524.45
    Exceptional Items12.85----
    P/L Before Tax15.474.524.45
    Tax3.230.400.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.244.123.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.244.123.91
    Minority Interest-1.01-0.73-0.67
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.233.393.25
    Equity Share Capital5.605.605.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.067.356.99
    Diluted EPS20.067.356.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.067.356.99
    Diluted EPS20.067.356.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:33 pm