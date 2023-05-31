English
    Shri Dinesh Mil Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.14 crore, down 2.04% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shri Dinesh Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.14 crore in March 2023 down 2.04% from Rs. 24.64 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.15 crore in March 2023 down 63.38% from Rs. 19.52 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2023 down 13.36% from Rs. 4.49 crore in March 2022.

    Shri Dinesh Mil EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 35.97 in March 2022.

    Shri Dinesh Mil shares closed at 498.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.14% returns over the last 6 months and -34.59% over the last 12 months.

    Shri Dinesh Mills
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.1423.3224.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.1423.3224.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.888.307.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.48--0.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.400.340.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.345.925.99
    Depreciation1.461.491.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.277.017.63
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.680.261.70
    Other Income3.111.971.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.432.233.34
    Interest0.320.430.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.111.793.10
    Exceptional Items5.29--20.15
    P/L Before Tax7.401.7923.25
    Tax0.810.733.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.591.0620.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.591.0620.15
    Minority Interest0.560.29-0.62
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.151.3519.52
    Equity Share Capital5.605.605.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.432.4135.97
    Diluted EPS3.312.4135.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.432.4135.97
    Diluted EPS3.312.4135.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 31, 2023