Shri Dinesh Mil Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.64 crore, up 14.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.64 crore in March 2022 up 14.07% from Rs. 21.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.52 crore in March 2022 up 924.98% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.49 crore in March 2022 up 18.47% from Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2021.

Shri Dinesh Mil EPS has increased to Rs. 35.97 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.88 in March 2021.

Shri Dinesh Mil shares closed at 716.00 on May 23, 2022 (BSE)