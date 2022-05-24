 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shri Dinesh Mil Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.64 crore, up 14.07% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 04:52 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shri Dinesh Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 24.64 crore in March 2022 up 14.07% from Rs. 21.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.52 crore in March 2022 up 924.98% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.49 crore in March 2022 up 18.47% from Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2021.

Shri Dinesh Mil EPS has increased to Rs. 35.97 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.88 in March 2021.

Shri Dinesh Mil shares closed at 716.00 on May 23, 2022 (BSE)

Shri Dinesh Mills
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 24.64 23.92 21.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 24.64 23.92 21.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 7.81 6.71 2.12
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.00 -- 0.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.36 0.84 0.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.99 5.54 5.56
Depreciation 1.15 1.22 1.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.63 6.09 9.95
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.70 3.52 1.63
Other Income 1.64 1.35 0.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.34 4.87 2.33
Interest 0.25 0.11 0.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.10 4.77 2.08
Exceptional Items 20.15 -- --
P/L Before Tax 23.25 4.77 2.08
Tax 3.10 0.56 -0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.15 4.21 2.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.15 4.21 2.13
Minority Interest -0.62 -0.79 -0.23
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 19.52 3.42 1.90
Equity Share Capital 5.60 5.60 5.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 35.97 7.51 3.88
Diluted EPS 35.97 7.51 3.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 35.97 7.51 3.88
Diluted EPS 35.97 7.51 3.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shri Dinesh Mil #Shri Dinesh Mills #Textiles - Woollen & Worsted
first published: May 24, 2022 04:45 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.