Shri Dinesh Mil Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 13.73 crore, down 35.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shri Dinesh Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.73 crore in March 2020 down 35.38% from Rs. 21.24 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.44 crore in March 2020 down 289.85% from Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2020 down 42.86% from Rs. 4.13 crore in March 2019.
Shri Dinesh Mil shares closed at 92.35 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -11.50% returns over the last 6 months and -22.07% over the last 12 months.
|Shri Dinesh Mills
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.73
|18.64
|21.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.73
|18.64
|21.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.15
|6.26
|4.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|-0.03
|0.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.04
|0.47
|0.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.00
|5.17
|6.07
|Depreciation
|1.56
|1.73
|1.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.64
|5.28
|6.21
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.58
|-0.24
|1.08
|Other Income
|1.38
|3.55
|1.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.80
|3.31
|2.17
|Interest
|0.18
|0.20
|0.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.62
|3.11
|1.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.03
|P/L Before Tax
|0.62
|3.11
|1.77
|Tax
|0.07
|-0.24
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.54
|3.35
|1.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-4.34
|1.33
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.79
|4.68
|1.72
|Minority Interest
|0.36
|0.02
|0.09
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.44
|4.70
|1.81
|Equity Share Capital
|5.30
|5.30
|5.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.16
|8.83
|3.48
|Diluted EPS
|-7.16
|8.83
|3.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.16
|8.83
|3.48
|Diluted EPS
|-7.16
|8.83
|3.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:13 am