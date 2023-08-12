Shri Dinesh Mil Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.55 crore, down 9.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.55 crore in June 2023 down 9.84% from Rs. 26.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.20 crore in June 2023 down 34.98% from Rs. 3.39 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.62 crore in June 2023 down 25.24% from Rs. 6.18 crore in June 2022.

Shri Dinesh Mil EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.35 in June 2022.

Shri Dinesh Mil shares closed at 526.30 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.44% returns over the last 6 months and -24.48% over the last 12 months.