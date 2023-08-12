English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shri Dinesh Mil Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.55 crore, down 9.84% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shri Dinesh Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.55 crore in June 2023 down 9.84% from Rs. 26.13 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.20 crore in June 2023 down 34.98% from Rs. 3.39 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.62 crore in June 2023 down 25.24% from Rs. 6.18 crore in June 2022.

    Shri Dinesh Mil EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.35 in June 2022.

    Shri Dinesh Mil shares closed at 526.30 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.44% returns over the last 6 months and -24.48% over the last 12 months.

    Shri Dinesh Mills
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.5524.1426.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.5524.1426.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.937.887.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.48--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.320.401.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.166.345.31
    Depreciation1.251.461.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.918.276.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.63-0.683.72
    Other Income2.743.111.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.372.434.78
    Interest0.490.320.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.882.114.52
    Exceptional Items--5.29--
    P/L Before Tax2.887.404.52
    Tax1.660.810.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.226.594.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.226.594.12
    Minority Interest0.980.56-0.73
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.207.153.39
    Equity Share Capital5.605.605.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.1812.437.35
    Diluted EPS2.183.317.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.1812.437.35
    Diluted EPS2.183.317.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shri Dinesh Mil #Shri Dinesh Mills #Textiles - Woollen & Worsted
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 10:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!