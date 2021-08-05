Shri Dinesh Mil Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.05 crore, up 67.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.05 crore in June 2021 up 67.39% from Rs. 11.38 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.84 crore in June 2021 up 109.61% from Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.73 crore in June 2021 up 77.95% from Rs. 3.22 crore in June 2020.

Shri Dinesh Mil EPS has increased to Rs. 7.88 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.45 in June 2020.

Shri Dinesh Mil shares closed at 555.00 on August 04, 2021 (BSE)