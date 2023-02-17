Shri Dinesh Mil Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.32 crore, down 2.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.32 crore in December 2022 down 2.53% from Rs. 23.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2022 down 60.61% from Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.72 crore in December 2022 down 38.92% from Rs. 6.09 crore in December 2021.