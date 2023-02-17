Shri Dinesh Mil Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.32 crore, down 2.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.32 crore in December 2022 down 2.53% from Rs. 23.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2022 down 60.61% from Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.72 crore in December 2022 down 38.92% from Rs. 6.09 crore in December 2021.

Shri Dinesh Mil EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.51 in December 2021.

Shri Dinesh Mil shares closed at 586.35 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.48% returns over the last 6 months and -28.93% over the last 12 months.