    Shri Bajrang Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 361.21 crore, up 578.9% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shri Bajrang Alliance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 361.21 crore in March 2023 up 578.9% from Rs. 53.21 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.62 crore in March 2023 up 95.77% from Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.09 crore in March 2023 up 6.92% from Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2022.

    Shri Bajrang EPS has increased to Rs. 2.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.49 in March 2022.

    Shri Bajrang shares closed at 142.80 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.93% returns over the last 6 months and -16.73% over the last 12 months.

    Shri Bajrang Alliance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations361.2146.1653.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations361.2146.1653.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials290.1131.4321.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.825.084.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.87-3.0610.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.663.393.22
    Depreciation0.670.730.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses55.127.879.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.950.732.40
    Other Income0.460.14-0.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.420.872.22
    Interest-0.391.450.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.81-0.582.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.81-0.582.10
    Tax0.19-0.150.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.62-0.431.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.62-0.431.34
    Equity Share Capital9.009.009.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.91-0.471.49
    Diluted EPS2.91-0.471.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.91-0.471.49
    Diluted EPS2.91-0.471.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 01:11 pm