Shri Bajrang Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 361.21 crore, up 578.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 361.21 crore in March 2023 up 578.9% from Rs. 53.21 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.62 crore in March 2023 up 95.77% from Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.09 crore in March 2023 up 6.92% from Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2022.

Shri Bajrang EPS has increased to Rs. 2.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.49 in March 2022.

Shri Bajrang shares closed at 142.80 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.93% returns over the last 6 months and -16.73% over the last 12 months.