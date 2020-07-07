Shri Bajrang Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 75.67 crore, up 38.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.67 crore in March 2020 up 38.23% from Rs. 54.74 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2020 up 281.16% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2020 down 27.94% from Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2019.

Shri Bajrang EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2019.

Shri Bajrang shares closed at 36.10 on July 06, 2020 (BSE) and has given 98.35% returns over the last 6 months and 106.29% over the last 12 months.