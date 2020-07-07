App
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 10:28 AM IST

Shri Bajrang Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 75.67 crore, up 38.23% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shri Bajrang Alliance are:

Net Sales at Rs 75.67 crore in March 2020 up 38.23% from Rs. 54.74 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2020 up 281.16% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2020 down 27.94% from Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2019.

Shri Bajrang EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2019.

Shri Bajrang shares closed at 36.10 on July 06, 2020 (BSE) and has given 98.35% returns over the last 6 months and 106.29% over the last 12 months.

Shri Bajrang Alliance
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations75.6728.7954.74
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations75.6728.7954.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials13.0512.0643.45
Purchase of Traded Goods54.6711.531.82
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.202.184.64
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.950.820.59
Depreciation0.080.190.22
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5.851.422.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.870.581.14
Other Income0.03--0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.900.581.14
Interest0.480.391.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.430.19-0.01
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.430.19-0.01
Tax0.200.050.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.220.14-0.12
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.220.14-0.12
Equity Share Capital9.009.009.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.250.15-0.14
Diluted EPS0.250.15-0.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.250.15-0.14
Diluted EPS0.250.15-0.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 7, 2020 10:22 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shri Bajrang #Shri Bajrang Alliance #Steel - Rolling

