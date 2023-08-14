Shri Bajrang Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 151.03 crore, up 193.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 151.03 crore in June 2023 up 193.47% from Rs. 51.46 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.71 crore in June 2023 down 20.25% from Rs. 3.40 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.92 crore in June 2023 down 19.21% from Rs. 6.09 crore in June 2022.

Shri Bajrang EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.77 in June 2022.

Shri Bajrang shares closed at 237.50 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 39.62% returns over the last 6 months and 15.88% over the last 12 months.