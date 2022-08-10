English
    Shri Bajrang Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.46 crore, up 232.04% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shri Bajrang Alliance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 51.46 crore in June 2022 up 232.04% from Rs. 15.50 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.40 crore in June 2022 up 315.48% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.09 crore in June 2022 up 115.96% from Rs. 2.82 crore in June 2021.

    Shri Bajrang EPS has increased to Rs. 3.77 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.19 in June 2021.

    Shri Bajrang shares closed at 200.00 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.99% returns over the last 6 months and -35.23% over the last 12 months.

    Shri Bajrang Alliance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations51.4653.2115.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations51.4653.2115.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials39.2121.979.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.324.701.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.9310.97-3.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.923.222.30
    Depreciation0.680.670.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.329.284.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.942.400.59
    Other Income0.47-0.171.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.412.222.18
    Interest0.760.130.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.652.101.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.652.101.20
    Tax1.250.760.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.401.340.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.401.340.82
    Equity Share Capital9.009.009.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.771.491.19
    Diluted EPS3.771.491.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.771.491.19
    Diluted EPS3.771.491.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shri Bajrang #Shri Bajrang Alliance #Steel - Rolling
    first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:22 am
