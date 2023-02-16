Shri Bajrang Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.16 crore, down 4.35% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 46.16 64.90 48.26 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 46.16 64.90 48.26 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 31.43 47.99 25.78 Purchase of Traded Goods 5.08 5.26 0.13 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.06 -3.68 14.25 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 3.39 3.29 2.90 Depreciation 0.73 0.70 0.65 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 7.87 11.07 7.76 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.73 0.27 -3.20 Other Income 0.14 0.18 0.35 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.87 0.45 -2.85 Interest 1.45 0.42 0.44 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.58 0.03 -3.29 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.58 0.03 -3.29 Tax -0.15 -0.02 0.37 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.43 0.05 -3.66 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.43 0.05 -3.66 Equity Share Capital 9.00 9.00 9.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.47 0.05 -4.07 Diluted EPS -0.47 0.05 -4.07 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.47 0.05 -4.07 Diluted EPS -0.47 0.05 -4.07 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited