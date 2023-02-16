 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shri Bajrang Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.16 crore, down 4.35% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 04:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shri Bajrang Alliance are:Net Sales at Rs 46.16 crore in December 2022 down 4.35% from Rs. 48.26 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 up 88.34% from Rs. 3.66 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2022 up 172.73% from Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2021. Shri Bajrang shares closed at 142.45 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.65% returns over the last 6 months and -27.06% over the last 12 months.
Shri Bajrang Alliance
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations46.1664.9048.26
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations46.1664.9048.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials31.4347.9925.78
Purchase of Traded Goods5.085.260.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.06-3.6814.25
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.393.292.90
Depreciation0.730.700.65
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses7.8711.077.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.730.27-3.20
Other Income0.140.180.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.870.45-2.85
Interest1.450.420.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.580.03-3.29
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.580.03-3.29
Tax-0.15-0.020.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.430.05-3.66
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.430.05-3.66
Equity Share Capital9.009.009.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.470.05-4.07
Diluted EPS-0.470.05-4.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.470.05-4.07
Diluted EPS-0.470.05-4.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

