    Shri Bajrang Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.16 crore, down 4.35% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 04:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shri Bajrang Alliance are:Net Sales at Rs 46.16 crore in December 2022 down 4.35% from Rs. 48.26 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 up 88.34% from Rs. 3.66 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2022 up 172.73% from Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2021.Shri Bajrang shares closed at 142.45 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.65% returns over the last 6 months and -27.06% over the last 12 months.
    Shri Bajrang Alliance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.1664.9048.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46.1664.9048.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.4347.9925.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.085.260.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.06-3.6814.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.393.292.90
    Depreciation0.730.700.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.8711.077.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.730.27-3.20
    Other Income0.140.180.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.870.45-2.85
    Interest1.450.420.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.580.03-3.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.580.03-3.29
    Tax-0.15-0.020.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.430.05-3.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.430.05-3.66
    Equity Share Capital9.009.009.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.470.05-4.07
    Diluted EPS-0.470.05-4.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.470.05-4.07
    Diluted EPS-0.470.05-4.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 16, 2023 04:33 pm