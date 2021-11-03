Shri Bajrang Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 53.73 crore, up 78.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.73 crore in September 2021 up 78.87% from Rs. 30.04 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.57 crore in September 2021 up 17768.35% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.32 crore in September 2021 up 307.37% from Rs. 3.53 crore in September 2020.

Shri Bajrang EPS has increased to Rs. 23.96 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.13 in September 2020.

Shri Bajrang shares closed at 237.05 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 46.24% returns over the last 6 months and 315.88% over the last 12 months.