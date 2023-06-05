Shri Bajrang Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 361.21 crore, up 578.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 361.21 crore in March 2023 up 578.9% from Rs. 53.21 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.82 crore in March 2023 down 46.62% from Rs. 25.89 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.24 crore in March 2023 up 12.11% from Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2022.

Shri Bajrang EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.36 in March 2023 from Rs. 28.77 in March 2022.

Shri Bajrang shares closed at 172.40 on June 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.74% returns over the last 6 months and -2.96% over the last 12 months.