Shri Bajrang Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.21 crore, down 34.34% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shri Bajrang Alliance are:

Net Sales at Rs 53.21 crore in March 2022 down 34.34% from Rs. 81.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.89 crore in March 2022 up 40.76% from Rs. 18.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2022 down 64.23% from Rs. 8.08 crore in March 2021.

Shri Bajrang EPS has increased to Rs. 28.77 in March 2022 from Rs. 20.44 in March 2021.

Shri Bajrang shares closed at 177.65 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.46% returns over the last 6 months and -26.92% over the last 12 months.

Shri Bajrang Alliance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 53.21 48.27 81.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 53.21 48.27 81.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 21.97 25.78 13.45
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.70 0.13 48.87
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.97 14.25 1.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.22 2.90 2.55
Depreciation 0.67 0.65 0.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.28 7.76 7.14
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.39 -3.20 7.32
Other Income -0.17 0.34 0.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.22 -2.86 7.56
Interest 0.14 0.44 0.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.08 -3.30 7.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.08 -3.30 7.49
Tax 0.78 0.34 -0.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.31 -3.64 7.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.31 -3.64 7.78
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 24.58 6.16 10.61
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 25.89 2.52 18.39
Equity Share Capital 9.00 9.00 9.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.77 2.80 20.44
Diluted EPS 28.77 2.80 20.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.77 2.80 20.44
Diluted EPS 28.77 2.80 20.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

