Shri Bajrang Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.21 crore, down 34.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.21 crore in March 2022 down 34.34% from Rs. 81.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.89 crore in March 2022 up 40.76% from Rs. 18.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2022 down 64.23% from Rs. 8.08 crore in March 2021.

Shri Bajrang EPS has increased to Rs. 28.77 in March 2022 from Rs. 20.44 in March 2021.

Shri Bajrang shares closed at 177.65 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.46% returns over the last 6 months and -26.92% over the last 12 months.