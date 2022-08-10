Shri Bajrang Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.47 crore, up 232.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.47 crore in June 2022 up 232.1% from Rs. 15.50 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.95 crore in June 2022 down 19.71% from Rs. 21.11 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.15 crore in June 2022 up 115.03% from Rs. 2.86 crore in June 2021.

Shri Bajrang EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 23.46 in June 2021.

Shri Bajrang shares closed at 200.00 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.99% returns over the last 6 months and -35.23% over the last 12 months.