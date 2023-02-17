Shri Bajrang Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.16 crore, down 4.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shri Bajrang Alliance are:
Net Sales at Rs 46.16 crore in December 2022 down 4.37% from Rs. 48.27 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.16 crore in December 2022 down 265.05% from Rs. 2.52 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2022 up 171.95% from Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2021.
Shri Bajrang shares closed at 147.05 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.28% returns over the last 6 months and -19.29% over the last 12 months.
|
|Shri Bajrang Alliance
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|46.16
|64.90
|48.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|46.16
|64.90
|48.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|31.43
|47.99
|25.78
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.08
|5.26
|0.13
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.06
|-3.68
|14.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.39
|3.29
|2.90
|Depreciation
|0.73
|0.70
|0.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.87
|11.07
|7.76
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.72
|0.27
|-3.20
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.18
|0.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.86
|0.45
|-2.86
|Interest
|1.45
|0.42
|0.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.58
|0.03
|-3.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.58
|0.03
|-3.30
|Tax
|-0.15
|-0.02
|0.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.43
|0.05
|-3.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.43
|0.05
|-3.64
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-3.73
|7.64
|6.16
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.16
|7.69
|2.52
|Equity Share Capital
|9.00
|9.00
|9.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.62
|8.54
|2.80
|Diluted EPS
|-4.62
|8.54
|2.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.62
|8.54
|2.80
|Diluted EPS
|-4.62
|8.54
|2.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited