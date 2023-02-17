 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shri Bajrang Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.16 crore, down 4.37% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shri Bajrang Alliance are:

Net Sales at Rs 46.16 crore in December 2022 down 4.37% from Rs. 48.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.16 crore in December 2022 down 265.05% from Rs. 2.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2022 up 171.95% from Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2021.

Shri Bajrang Alliance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 46.16 64.90 48.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 46.16 64.90 48.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 31.43 47.99 25.78
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.08 5.26 0.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.06 -3.68 14.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.39 3.29 2.90
Depreciation 0.73 0.70 0.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.87 11.07 7.76
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.72 0.27 -3.20
Other Income 0.14 0.18 0.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.86 0.45 -2.86
Interest 1.45 0.42 0.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.58 0.03 -3.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.58 0.03 -3.30
Tax -0.15 -0.02 0.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.43 0.05 -3.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.43 0.05 -3.64
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -3.73 7.64 6.16
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.16 7.69 2.52
Equity Share Capital 9.00 9.00 9.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.62 8.54 2.80
Diluted EPS -4.62 8.54 2.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.62 8.54 2.80
Diluted EPS -4.62 8.54 2.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited