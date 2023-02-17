Shri Bajrang Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.16 crore, down 4.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.16 crore in December 2022 down 4.37% from Rs. 48.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.16 crore in December 2022 down 265.05% from Rs. 2.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2022 up 171.95% from Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2021.

Shri Bajrang shares closed at 147.05 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.28% returns over the last 6 months and -19.29% over the last 12 months.