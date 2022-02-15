Shri Bajrang Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 48.27 crore, down 51.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.27 crore in December 2021 down 51.4% from Rs. 99.33 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.52 crore in December 2021 down 82.84% from Rs. 14.70 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2021 down 131.89% from Rs. 6.93 crore in December 2020.

Shri Bajrang EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.80 in December 2021 from Rs. 16.33 in December 2020.

Shri Bajrang shares closed at 216.95 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -32.76% returns over the last 6 months and 189.85% over the last 12 months.