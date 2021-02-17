MARKET NEWS

Shri Bajrang Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 99.33 crore, up 211.58% Y-o-Y

February 17, 2021 / 09:41 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shri Bajrang Alliance are:

Net Sales at Rs 99.33 crore in December 2020 up 211.58% from Rs. 31.88 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.70 crore in December 2020 up 4608.55% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.93 crore in December 2020 up 777.22% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2019.

Shri Bajrang EPS has increased to Rs. 16.33 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.35 in December 2019.

Shri Bajrang shares closed at 82.30 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 43.76% returns over the last 6 months and 374.35% over the last 12 months.

Shri Bajrang Alliance
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations99.3330.0431.88
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations99.3330.0431.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials25.6132.3812.06
Purchase of Traded Goods61.143.9713.98
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.22-11.462.18
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.362.070.94
Depreciation0.620.510.19
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5.316.841.94
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.52-4.260.59
Other Income-0.210.220.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.31-4.040.60
Interest1.841.390.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.48-5.440.21
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax4.48-5.440.21
Tax-0.120.640.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.60-6.080.10
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.60-6.080.10
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates10.106.200.21
Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.700.120.31
Equity Share Capital9.009.009.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.330.130.35
Diluted EPS16.330.130.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.330.130.35
Diluted EPS16.330.130.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shri Bajrang #Shri Bajrang Alliance #Steel - Rolling
first published: Feb 17, 2021 09:33 am

