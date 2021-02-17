Shri Bajrang Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 99.33 crore, up 211.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.33 crore in December 2020 up 211.58% from Rs. 31.88 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.70 crore in December 2020 up 4608.55% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.93 crore in December 2020 up 777.22% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2019.

Shri Bajrang EPS has increased to Rs. 16.33 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.35 in December 2019.

Shri Bajrang shares closed at 82.30 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 43.76% returns over the last 6 months and 374.35% over the last 12 months.