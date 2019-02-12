Shri Baj Alloys Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 33.76 crore, up 19.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.76 crore in December 2018 up 19.92% from Rs. 28.15 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2018 down 16.05% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2018 down 5.22% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2017.

Shri Baj Alloys EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.38 in December 2017.

Shri Baj Alloys shares closed at 17.45 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -9.82% returns over the last 6 months and -14.88% over the last 12 months.