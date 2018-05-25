Shreyas Shipping and Logistics posts Q4 profit at Rs 23.2 cr, EBITDA grows 30%

Shreyas Shipping and Logistics has posted a profit of Rs 23.2 crore for the March quarter against loss of Rs 12.6 crore in same period last year.

Revenue from operations grew by 65.1 percent to Rs 158.5 crore compared to Rs 96 crore in corresponding period last year.

Shreyas said it handled total volume of 448,200 Teus in 2017-18, a growth of 35 percent compared to 331,000 Teus in the last year.

"To achieve the required growth, we will be continuously looking at better opportunities to enhance 20 percent growth in tonnage YoY both for container as well as break bulk to take care of growth potential in cargo volume in addition to tonnage replacement plan," the company said in its filing.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) more than doubled to Rs 29.6 crore from Rs 14.4 crore and margin expanded 370 basis points to 18.7 percent YoY.

Shreyas Shipping had reported exceptional loss of Rs 23.2 crore in Q4FY17.

