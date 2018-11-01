Shreyas Shippin Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 156.43 crore, up 26.65% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 156.43 crore in September 2018 up 26.65% from Rs. 123.51 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.14 crore in September 2018 down 73.91% from Rs. 19.70 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.76 crore in September 2018 down 39.65% from Rs. 27.77 crore in September 2017.

Shreyas Shippin EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.34 in September 2018 from Rs. 8.97 in September 2017.

Shreyas Shippin shares closed at 218.35 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -62.50% returns over the last 6 months and -52.65% over the last 12 months.