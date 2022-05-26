 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shreyas Shippin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 151.61 crore, down 9.82% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shreyas Shipping are:

Net Sales at Rs 151.61 crore in March 2022 down 9.82% from Rs. 168.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.70 crore in March 2022 up 194.33% from Rs. 25.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.00 crore in March 2022 up 198.87% from Rs. 28.44 crore in March 2021.

Shreyas Shippin EPS has increased to Rs. 34.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.56 in March 2021.

Shreyas Shippin shares closed at 349.45 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 38.23% returns over the last 6 months and 203.61% over the last 12 months.

Shreyas Shipping
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 151.61 119.68 168.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 151.61 119.68 168.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.11 19.56 18.20
Depreciation 4.57 5.71 1.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 43.12 33.42 121.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 79.81 60.99 26.65
Other Income 0.62 2.05 0.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.43 63.04 27.13
Interest 4.01 2.87 3.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 76.42 60.17 23.52
Exceptional Items -1.70 -- 2.20
P/L Before Tax 74.72 60.17 25.72
Tax 0.02 0.57 0.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 74.70 59.60 25.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 74.70 59.60 25.38
Equity Share Capital 21.96 21.96 21.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 34.02 27.14 11.56
Diluted EPS 34.02 27.14 11.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 34.02 27.14 11.56
Diluted EPS 34.02 27.14 11.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 26, 2022 09:00 am
